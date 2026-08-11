Tarlac Governor Christian Tell Yap and other officials of the NLEX Corporation accompanied Bingcang. He said that the new northbound entry and southbound exit ramps will provide the missing connections that motorists and communities have needed for years.

He added that the expansion of the SCTEX Luisita Interchange marks a significant step toward improving connectivity and mobility in Tarlac and Central Luzon.

“This means that soon, motorists coming from MacArthur Highway will have direct access to SCTEX when traveling north. Those coming from Northern Luzon will also be able to exit directly at Luisita when traveling south,” he added.

The said the project is part of a broader effort to create an interconnected ecosystem within the Luzon Economic Corridor, helping businesses grow, bringing communities closer, and propeling national growth.

Governor Yap highlighted how the project will open up more opportunities for Tarlac residents by improving accessibility and bringing them closer to jobs, businesses, and other economic opportunities.

The SCTEX handles a combined daily average traffic volume of over 350,000 to 430,000 vehicles shared with the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) network during peak holiday surges like Undas and Holy Week, with around 85% of motorists utilizing RFID transactions.

Tarlac recorded 88,365 overnight visitors in 2023 (comprising 84,738 domestic travelers, 3,343 foreign visitors, and 284 overseas Filipinos). Complete macro-level annual totals for all years require localized provincial tracking data from the Department of Tourism Region 3.

With the new access to and from Tarlac via the SCTEX, expect more tourists to flock the province, especially during peak seasons.