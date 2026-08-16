According to the investigation, from 2023 to 2024, Khusin and his accomplices promised jobs in Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic as factory workers, farmers, and hotel workers, with a corresponding monthly salary reaching up to P90,000.

Each applicant is required to pay a placement fee ranging from P80,000 to P130,000. With an estimated 1,700 victims, the group's illicit gains could reach hundreds of millions of pesos—representing the hard work, savings, and loans of Filipino families simply dreaming of a better future.

Following his arrest, Khusin was taken to the Makati City Jail, where he was served with approximately thirty additional pending warrants of arrest against him.

These were issued by the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 146, which found probable cause for the case of illegal recruitment in large scale.

With Khusin now in police custody, a manhunt is underway for five accomplices who remain at large.

Authorities called on the public to exercise caution before paying any placement fees, and ensure that the recruitment agency has a valid license from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and beware of "too good to be true" offers — especially those based on price and fake promises of permanent residency abroad.