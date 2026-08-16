“This drop zone is within Philippine archipelagic waters,” it added.

As confirmed by the state space agency, the Long March 12 rocket of China was launched at around 12:10 p.m. [Philippine Standard Time] on 16 August (Sunday) from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang China, Hainan province.

According to PHILSA, the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of an “aerospace flight activity” has disclosed information about the rocket’s drop zone.

PHILSA, however, reiterated that it disseminated a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities prior to China's rocket launch.

“Unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and fairing, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space,” the agency stated.

PhilSA also noted that the “falling debris” was not expected to reach land or inhabited areas but cautioned that it could pose a threat to vessels and aircraft within the designated drop zone.

The agency added that the fragments could also float in the area and potentially wash ashore along nearby coastlines.

“As global launch rates continue to accelerate, debris shed during staging events and the uncontrolled re-entry of large rocket upper stages pose growing hazards—not only to other spacecraft, but to civil aviation and to populations on the ground,” PhilSA said.

The Philippines, through PhilSA, called on international partners to explore the development of coordinated regional protocols and capabilities to protect both space assets and people on the ground.

The nation’s space agency urged the public to report any suspected rocket debris to local authorities, as well as advising people to refrain from touching or handling the materials, which may contain toxic substances, including rocket fuel.