Twenty-one Filipino seafarers affected by separate maritime incidents involving three vessels returned to Philippines on 15 August.
The returning overseas Filipino workers received assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other government agencies.
The group included three seafarers from M/V Abu Al Abyad, seven from M/V En Ocean, and 11 from M/V Europe I, who were repatriated following separate incidents and security concerns affecting their vessels.
M/V Abu Al Abyad was involved in projectile attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, while M/V En Ocean experienced a breakdown followed by the abandonment of the vessel in Malaysia. The crew of M/V Europe I was disembarked ahead of the vessel’s planned transit through designated High-Risk and Warlike Areas in the northern Black Sea region.
Upon arrival, the seafarers received airport and financial assistance from the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, while initial medical assessments were conducted by the Manila International Airport Authority and New NAIA Infra Corp. medical teams. NEIL ALCOBER