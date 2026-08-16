Twenty-one Filipino seafarers affected by separate maritime incidents involving three vessels returned to Philippines on 15 August.

The returning overseas Filipino workers received assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other government agencies.

The group included three seafarers from M/V Abu Al Abyad, seven from M/V En Ocean, and 11 from M/V Europe I, who were repatriated following separate incidents and security concerns affecting their vessels.