On 11 August 2026, a projectile hit the vessel while it was sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Based on preliminary reports, the ship's main engine remains operational under its own power, while a damage assessment will be conducted after it anchored in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

All crew members are safe and accounted for, an no injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, 11 Filipino seafarers from the M/V Europe have also returned to the Philippines.

Nine of them arrived aboard Qatar Airways flight QR932, while two arrived aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK084 at NAIA Terminal 3.

The seafarers of M/V Europe decided not to continue their voyage due to apprehensions regarding the route their vessel would take, including the possibility of passing through the Black Sea.

Upon arrival, Filipino seafarers welcomed and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure smooth airport assistance and the necessary support they required. The medical teams at the airport also joined them upon their arrival.

They were also met by their local manning agency, which arranged their temporary accommodation while they waited for their medical check-up and their travel back home.

OWWA continues to coordinate with the concerned agencies to ensure the safety, welfare, and smooth repatriation of Filipino seafarers.