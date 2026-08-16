Dasmariñas Mayor Jennifer “Jen” Barzaga drew criticism after allegedly using unauthorized blinkers on one of the vehicles used in her campaign for Dasmariñas representative.

A source told the DAILY TRIBUNE that Barzaga used the vehicle with blinkers while campaigning for the congressional seat, which she is seeking to fill following the expulsion of her son, former Congressman Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga.

The source provided footage taken by a barangay councilor and posted on 2 August, which purportedly showed one of the vehicles used in Barzaga’s campaign fitted with blinking lights. The source also claimed that the councilor who posted the footage supports Barzaga’s congressional bid.

The use of unauthorized blinkers, sirens and flashing lights, commonly known as “wang-wang,” on public and private motor vehicles is prohibited in the Philippines under Presidential Decree No. 96 and Administrative Order No. 18. These signaling devices are restricted to authorized emergency and other government vehicles.

“All government officials and personnel are hereby prohibited from utilizing sirens, blinkers and other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, or other similar signaling or flashing devices,” President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said upon the signing of Administrative Order No. 18.

The alleged use of blinkers during the campaign has drawn public criticism, with questions raised over compliance with regulations governing the use of such signaling devices.

"Congresswomen Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga motorcade kitang kita na talaga kung sinu Ang susunod na congresswomen," the uploader wrote in her post.