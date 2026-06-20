PhilSA maps possible quake-triggered landslides in Mindanao

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) reported on Saturday that it is analyzing satellite data to map areas that may have been affected by landslides following the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao.

The agency identified possible earthquake-induced landslide areas in the barangays of Calabanit, Ilaya, San Vicente, Congan, and Calpidong in Glan, Sarangani, as well as Butuan, Patulang, Sugal, Nuing, San Isidro, and Batulan in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

“The total area possibly affected by landslides is about 137.87 hectares (approximately 1.38 square kilometers), or more than half the land area of Bonifacio Global City,” PhilSA said.