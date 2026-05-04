P164K smuggled cigars seized

Officers intercepted the illicit goods during a monitoring activity along the national highway intended to check the licensing and labeling compliance of tobacco distributors.

Police recovered 40 reams of assorted brands, including 12 reams of Oris valued at P24,000, 20 reams of D&J valued at P40,000 and eight reams of Canon valued at P100,000.

Store owners told investigators the products were delivered by an unidentified distributor driving a white van from Cebu City. Authorities cited the cigarettes were being sold at prices significantly lower than legal market rates, a hallmark of smuggling operations.

Cebu Provincial director Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said the seizure is part of an intensified campaign against the entry of illegal goods into the province.

“This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of the Cebu Provincial Police Office to enforce the law and protect the integrity of our local markets,” Mangelen said.

Meantime, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro praised the coordination between the police and local government units, emphasizing the need to protect the public and legitimate businesses from the effects of illicit trade.

The confiscated items were brought to the PIU office for documentation and proper disposition.