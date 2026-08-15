The recent typhoons and monsoon rains affected families across Alibang, Papaya Gala, Mampueng, Tralala, Maliwakat, and Iram, many of whom rely on farming root crops, fruits, and vegetables as their primary source of income.

Aboitiz Renewables distributed the rice assistance in coordination with the City Government of Olongapo and Olongapo City Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Barry B. Esteban, helping ensure that the assistance reached families affected by the prolonged rains.

"I have seven children, so the sacks of rice we received are a big help to our family. We depend on growing root crops, fruits, and vegetables for our livelihood, but the successive storms have made it difficult for us to earn. This assistance means a lot to us as we work to bounce back. Thank you to Aboitiz for helping provide for our family’s basic needs,” said Miriam Lamyo, an Indigenous Peoples (IP) community member from Tralala, Gordon Heights, Olongapo City.

“We stand with our host communities, especially during difficult times,” said Sharron Manzano, Stakeholder and Permitting Manager at Aboitiz Renewables. “We continue to work closely with our LGU partners to respond to the needs of the communities we serve. For us, being a good neighbor means being present—not only when things are going well, but especially when our communities need support the most.”

Aboitiz Renewables maintains close coordination with local government units across its host communities to help ensure relief goods reach affected families quickly in times of need.