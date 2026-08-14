A familiar name from Philippine pop culture is stepping back into the spotlight as the Viva Hot Babes prepare to reunite for a major concert more than two decades after becoming one of the most talked-about groups of their era.
On Instagram, original member Maui Taylor shared the announcement of “Bulaklak: Viva Hot Babes Reunion Concert,” bringing together several women who helped turn the group into a pop-culture phenomenon during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Set to join Taylor onstage are Katya Santos, Andrea Del Rosario, Gwen Garci, Sheree, Jaycee Parker, Ella V., Jennifer Lee, and more members expected to be part of the reunion.
The Viva Hot Babes became widely recognized during the height of the sexy-star and novelty-song era in local entertainment. Beyond their individual careers in film and television, the group developed its own identity through music, dance performances and appearances that became fixtures of Philippine showbiz at the time.
Songs associated with the group, particularly the novelty hit “Bulaklak,” became part of the pop soundtrack of the early 2000s. The upcoming production takes its title from that signature song, giving longtime followers a nostalgic connection to the group’s heyday.
More than simply revisiting the past, the concert marks a rare opportunity to see several Viva Hot Babes members sharing one stage again years after pursuing separate paths in entertainment and beyond.
Directed by GB Sampedro, “Bulaklak: Viva Hot Babes Reunion Concert” will be staged at the New Frontier Theater on October 23, 2026, at 8 p.m.
For fans who followed the Viva Hot Babes during their peak, the reunion promises an evening built around nostalgia, music and memories from one of Philippine entertainment’s most colorful pop-culture eras.