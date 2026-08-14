A familiar name from Philippine pop culture is stepping back into the spotlight as the Viva Hot Babes prepare to reunite for a major concert more than two decades after becoming one of the most talked-about groups of their era.

On Instagram, original member Maui Taylor shared the announcement of “Bulaklak: Viva Hot Babes Reunion Concert,” bringing together several women who helped turn the group into a pop-culture phenomenon during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Set to join Taylor onstage are Katya Santos, Andrea Del Rosario, Gwen Garci, Sheree, Jaycee Parker, Ella V., Jennifer Lee, and more members expected to be part of the reunion.