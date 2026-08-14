Bingcang told senators that at least three rivers will be the primary sources for the needed water of the hub—the Bangut River, the nearest to the site, as well as the O'Donnell and Abacan Rivers—and that the water will be stored in detention tanks.

“We will not get it from ground extraction [like] land, residential, or agriculture,” he averred. “What we want here is surface water harvesting. So we will make tanks for the surplus water from the rivers.”

For instance, during rainy periods, when rivers have excess water, Bingcang said the surplus will be collected, filtered, and stored in tanks for later consumption.

Pax Silica, proposed in December 2025, is an AI and advanced technology hub planned for New Clark City as part of the US-led initiative.

The project aims to secure supply chains for semiconductors, AI, and critical minerals while reducing reliance on China, a global technology leader in green energy, high-speed rail, advanced manufacturing, AI, and robotics.

The US partnered with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and the United Kingdom, to launch Pax Silica.

In April, the Philippines joined the coalition and agreed to host the industrial hub in hopes of attracting billions in investments.

Several groups and progressive lawmakers strongly opposed the Pax Silica project over concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) manufacturing hub’s massive cooling and processing demands would require substantial water and energy resources.

They feared that heavy extraction could threaten irrigation for local farmers and reduce access to potable water for nearby residential communities.

However, Bingcang assured the committee that the water would not be extracted from groundwater, saying, “We will not get it because it's for residential.”

He emphasized that the Bangut River alone can provide 130 to 200 MLD, exceeding the project's water requirement.

El Niño season

Because the initial study was done during the dry season, the BCDA chief projected that the amount of water may potentially be higher than the initial estimate during the wet season due to heavy rainfall.

The BCDA and foreign investors are also exploring desalination as an alternative source of additional water supply, he added.

Desalination is the industrial process of removing salt and dissolved minerals from seawater or brackish water to produce safe, drinkable fresh water.

Although expensive, Tulfo stated that he is more in favor of desalination as a water source because rivers can dry up during hot and drought seasons.

“They use it in other countries like Singapore. It is expensive, but the project is already expensive. So why not concentrate on desalination? Tulfo stressed.

“Because we are sure that we will not be in trouble if it comes from the sea because the sea will not run out [of water],” he added.

Bingcang agreed, citing the industries involved in Pax Silica’s demand for water of a much higher quality as they produce silicon wafers.

Bingcang bared that the BCDA is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with Subic, given that both are connected to SCTEX.

The desalinated water will be conveyed through a pipeline routed within the SCTEX.

Subic is 70 kilometers away from Clark, according to Bingcang, though he noted that the plan is still feasible.

No problem with power, too?

As for the electricity, Bingcang said the BCDA has been in consultation with the Department of Energy to arrange a dedicated power source or self-contained generation facilities for the hub.

This follows concerns that the massive load required by Pax Silica could trigger rolling blackouts across the Philippines and drive up electricity rates.

Previously, the BCDA projected that Pax Silica could demand 3 gigawatts, or 3 million kilowatts, of energy daily.

The BCDA, according to Bingcang, is studying options such as solar power and battery energy storage because foreign investors prefer green, clean energy that is stable and reliable, with minimal risk of interruptions.

“They will shoulder the costs. This will not be sourced from the electricity of the general population,” he remarked.

Senators are divided over the Pax Silica due to environmental concerns and the threat of displacing thousands of local farmers and indigenous Aeta communities.

Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez lamented the BCDA's lack of proper local consultation on the proposed hub, telling the committee that they had not been consulted about the project.

Rodriguez said officials from Capas were invited to a 22 June meeting at the BCDA office, but no clear agenda was provided.

He said Pax Silica was only mentioned in passing, without details, and that the local government is now seeking a public consultation with all affected stakeholders.

Senate President Win Gatchalian said the US-led initiative is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the Philippines, noting that it could generate almost 200,000 direct jobs, potentially reducing the number of unemployed Filipinos, which stood at 2.59 million as of June.

Employment opportunities could reach as high as 800,000 during the construction phase, and could stimulate up to $70 billion worth of investment, according to the Senate leader.

While he emphasized that it would be a missed opportunity if the Philippines lost it to neighboring countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, which are active contenders for the hub, Gatchalian stressed that clear and strict conditions must be imposed, particularly to ensure that the country does not compromise its sovereignty rights.

Senator Imee Marcos showed the panel a copy of an alleged proposed Economic Security Zone framework for the project, allegedly from the Department of Justice.

Marcos stressed that the draft framework, though its authenticity has yet to be verified, must be properly examined for any potential conflict with the Constitution and the national interest before any agreements are finalized, which are tentatively targeted for November.

Under the purported framework, the Philippines could effectively turn over control of 1,619 hectares of land to foreign entities for 99 years through a joint venture (JV), in which a non-Filipino “master tenant” holds management authority, including sub-leases, the entry of companies, and the construction of facilities.

“For me and everyone I’ve asked to read it, this is contrary to our Constitution and may also raise conflict with various other laws,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“There is also the creation of the Pax Silica Court of Commerce in New York. Does it cover only commercial contracts, or are we actually surrendering Philippine laws and Philippine courts to New York? This is kinda concerning,” she stressed.

She questioned the need for a JV, which mandates a 60-40 rule, instead of the government, through the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, having full control of the land.

Although the Philippines holds 60 percent ownership, Marcos argued that granting foreign investors such a large share (40 percent) is also giving them extensive control over Manila, which could result in strain on power and water resources, and impact local farmers and indigenous communities.