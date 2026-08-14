The development was far from unexpected, however, as the lawyer said that the 18 individuals had long been subjected to “focused operations” and were facing psychological, financial, and various threats.

Asked about the intention of Boluntate’s call, Baligod said that he was neither attempting to convince his fellow bodyguards to recant their statements nor urging them to stand firm on their remarks.

While Boluntate was the only person who appeared in the call, it was his belief that the four other individuals were also being held against their will.

“I can’t really say the other details because we will look at how the situation will evolve. I am just praying that they are in a good situation,” he explained.

Circumstances in the recantation

Baligod further mentioned that the four individuals who recanted their statements had contacted him a day before they publicly disclosed their withdrawal.

He mentioned that he did not necessarily stop them, but advised them that there would be no turning back after the fact.

“Actually, the very night before nag recant sila, they asked for permission. Actually they told me long before that. I told them that I would not stop them. I told them to do what they thought was right, what could help them, I told them to go ahead. I told them not to blame anyone in the end,” he said.

Affidavits to counter bribery allegations

Aside from addressing the issue when it came to the circumstances, another factor that Baligod sought to discuss with the Ombudsman were the allegations that the individuals were supposedly bribed by state investigators to construct their affidavits.

The lawyer said that they were going to be coordinating with the state investigators with regards to making affidavits that would rebuke the allegations.

“I will be preparing together with the Ombudsman lawyers an affidavit from those who were able to observe the proceedings during the question and answer exercise between the witnesses and the Ombudsman lawyers,” he stated.

Baligod noted that the said affidavits would also contain information regarding the alleged deliveries, adding on to the five remaining testimonies that were used by the Ombudsman.