Following their exit, DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda issued Department Order No. HRA-020 (Series of 2026) on 10 August, naming officers-in-charge and redistributing key functions across the department.

Director Maria Teresa Magno-Garcia was appointed OIC Chief of Staff of the Office of the Secretary, giving her control over day-to-day operations and internal audit functions.

Assistant Secretary Christian Mark G. Guingcangco was named OIC Undersecretary for Special Concerns, taking over Condez-De Sagon’s former portfolio, including oversight of major programs such as the Free Public Internet Access Program and regional offices.

Director Emmy Lou V. Delfin was designated OIC Assistant Secretary for Regional Development, replacing Gaudan.

Undersecretary Leonido J. Pulido III was also named Vice-Chairperson of the Organizing Committee and head of the ASEAN Technical Working Group.