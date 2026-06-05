FOCAP joins media groups flaying Marcoleta

The group warned that broad attacks against journalists weaken public trust and undermine informed public discourse.

The Philippine Press Institute, PPI Media Citizens and PPI News Commons also rejected Marcoleta’s statement, saying he had “recklessly accused the media covering the Senate of being paid hacks.”

“We stand with our colleagues in the Senate in pushing back against efforts to discredit the media with baseless accusations. The damage that has been done cannot be erased by an apology,” the groups said.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security likewise criticized Marcoleta, stressing that journalists play a vital role in accountability and truth-telling.

Marcoleta later apologized for his remarks, saying: “I didn’t mean it.”