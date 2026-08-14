The MV Gas Lisbon, a Liberia-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker, was involved in a drone attack in the Black Sea on 21 July 2026.

Nine Filipino seafarers were among the crew of the said vessel. Two of them suffered burn injuries, while the second engineer succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident on 23 July 2026.

During the Philippine delegation's visit to Romania, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, along with other members of the delegation, personally went to Tulcea County Hospital, where the remains of the deceased seafarer are located.

Together, they offered a prayer in recognition and tribute to the unwavering service, dedication, and sacrifice of the deceased Filipino seafarer—an overseas Filipino worker who strived and served far away from his family.

Upon the arrival of his remains in the country, OWWA, in coordination with the DMW and his licensed manning agency, provided the necessary airport assistance and management from the cargo area to the PAL Cargo terminal for his onward flight to Bicol.

Even before the remains of the deceased seafarer could be brought home, the OWWA Regional Welfare Office V already visited his family in Caramoan to personally extend their condolences, assess their immediate needs, and guide them through the benefits and services allocated for the family of an active OWWA member.

This includes death and burial benefits, the education and livelihood assistance program, and other applicable welfare assistance and services.