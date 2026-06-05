FOCAP hits Marcoleta’s unfounded claims vs media

“Rather than tarnish the media through unsubstantiated claims, public officials who profess a commitment to truth should support the work of journalists in verifying facts, uncovering the truth, and helping the public make sense of events that shape our society,” the group said.

On Thursday, Senate media condemned in the strongest possible sense the sweeping claim by Sen. Marcoleta that many members of the mainstream media are nothing more than paid hacks.

Also, the government-led Presidential Task Force on Media Security slammed Marcoleta as his utterance against the fourth estate threatens media credibility and exposes practitioners to potential harm.

“Journalists have a duty to report accurately and impartially, and public officials must respect their role as watchdogs of accountability and truth,” the PTFOMS said.

Casting vague aspersions against the media doesn't foster constructive dialogue. It threatens the very foundations of democratic processes by attempting to sway public opinion against those tasked with holding those in power to account, the task force said.

“PTFOMS reiterates its call for respect for journalists and emphasizes that criticism of the media, like any public discourse, must be grounded in verifiable facts. Only then can we ensure a safe and thriving environment for press freedom, a cornerstone of our democratic society,” it said.