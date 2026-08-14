The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is supporting efforts to again open the bicameral conference committee deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027 to public scrutiny.

Budget Secretary Kim Robert de Leon said Friday that the DBM would support a move by Congress to livestream the bicameral proceedings, following the open bicam conducted for the 2026 national budget.

“An open bicam would be consistent with the department's continuing push for a more transparent, accountable, and participatory budget process — one that allows the public to better understand how decisions involving taxpayers' money are made,” De Leon said during the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines Economic Forum at BSP Assembly Hall.