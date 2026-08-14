The clinic, which initially operated once a week because of staffing limitations, now operates at least five days a week.

Teodoro also pushed for greater integration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines' medical system and the veterans' medical system under the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) to strengthen preventive healthcare and address illnesses earlier.

“The clients of the AFP medical system will be clients of the VMMC, and the sooner we can mitigate their conditions through preventive healthcare, the less problems we will have when they get older,” Teodoro said.

He said the government envisions VMMC becoming a highly specialized tertiary hospital that handles cases beyond the capabilities of local hospitals, outreach facilities and the AFP Medical Center, particularly those requiring specialized equipment.

The VALOR Clinic network, meanwhile, was established to bring medical services closer to veterans.

Teodoro acknowledged logistical challenges in sustaining the clinics, including staffing, connectivity, storage and medical data privacy.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has committed an additional P40 million for VALOR Clinic operations this year to help sustain and expand services.

Teodoro also emphasized preventive healthcare and mental wellness for active-duty military personnel.

He said a transition program would be introduced six months before mandatory retirement to provide counseling to personnel and their families as they prepare for civilian life.

The defense chief also acknowledged concerns over waiting times at VMMC and VALOR Clinics, saying increased demand showed that veterans valued the services.

He said the government would work to shorten waiting times, including through partnerships with local hospitals, while referring cases requiring more specialized care to VMMC.

The VALOR network is also set to expand, with clinics in Cagayan de Oro and Camp Aquino in Tarlac City expected to open this year. A clinic at Fort Magsaysay may also proceed depending on the availability of logistics and support systems.

Teodoro said the continuing rehabilitation of VMMC includes plans for a larger outpatient department, specialized centers, a larger triage area, a research center and a medical waste disposal facility.

“The VMMC will be a high-quality, high-tier specialized medical center for cases that cannot be remedied by any other medical facility or the AFP medical center for active-duty personnel,” Teodoro said. “So that is the roadmap right now. And that's where we will go.”