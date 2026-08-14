sThe meeting focused on preparations for SALAKNIB 27 and efforts to further enhance interoperability between NOLCOM and the US Army. Talks included the alignment of training venues, exercise scenarios, command relationships, logistics, and strategic messaging to ensure coordinated and effective execution of the exercise.

"NOLCOM remains committed to strengthening partnerships with allies and partners, enhancing interoperability, and advancing defense cooperation in support of national security and regional stability," Gonzalez said.

Some of the key training highlights during recent Salaknib exercises included joint maneuvers wherein the two armies hold complex tactical operations, including joint air assaults on Calayan Island and maneuvers at Naval Base Camilo Osias; jungle combat, as the soldiers conducted sharpened core infantry competencies like target engagement, tactical movement, and unit communication in rugged terrain; and interoperability, as the US Army build combined defense readiness alongside the Philippine Army to support regional security in the Indo-Pacific.