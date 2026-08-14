According to the police, the officers allegedly saw the 66-year-old man hand a transparent plastic sachet to the 63-year-old man. When the officers approached and asked, “Ano yan?”, the younger of the two allegedly dropped the sachet.

The officers then recovered two small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

Police reported that the seized suspected illegal drugs weighed a total of 0.6 grams, with a stated standard drug price of P4,080. Authorities also recovered P3,794 in cash in various denominations.

Meanwhile, a separate buy-bust operation in San Carlos City resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old unemployed man who was identified by police as a high-value individual.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit of Police Regional Office 1, PDEG Special Operations Unit 1 and San Carlos City Police Station.

Police said the operation was conducted under COPLAN “LAZARO” and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1.

The operation resulted in the recovery of four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing 50 grams of suspected shabu, with a stated standard drug price of P340,000.

Authorities also recovered a P500 buy-bust bill, 12 pieces of P1,000 boodle money and a blue pouch allegedly used to contain the suspected illegal drugs.

The arrested individuals are expected to face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, subject to the appropriate proceedings and evaluation by prosecutors.