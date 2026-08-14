Ebdane also cited 2024 Regional Council Chairperson Dr. Emmanuel Antonio M. Umali for his invaluable contribution in guidance and support for the development of the scouting movement in Central Luzon, as well as teachings he imparted to scouts in the region.

The chairman awarded the Medalya ng Makataong Pagkilos to Rover Scout Rojake P. Atale of the Bataan Council after he wholeheartedly helped in a vehicular accident.

Next scout who was recognized was Carl Gabriel G. Leaño from the Tarlac Council, a former Central Luzon Regional Scout Representative (2025–2026), who participated in the International Scout Youth Forum 2026 in Hong Kong from 25 to 29 of June 2026. He represented the Central Luzon Council, and showed his skill and spirit as young scout to the whole world.

The Cabanatuan City Council Commissioners, under the leadership of BSP Secretary General Atty. Cedrick G. Train, were also hailed for their achievements of winning the Gold, Silver, and Bronze USA Awards at the recently concluded National Higher Awards.

'Bilang inyong lingkod BSP-Central Luzon RC Gob. Jun Ebdane, buong puso akong nagpapasalamat at nagbibigay-pugay sa inyong dedikasyon at matatag na paglilingkod sa ating mga kabataang Scout," Ebdane said.

"Ang inyong mga paglilingkod at tagumpay ay patuloy na nagbibigay-inspirasyon at karangalan sa Central Luzon Council," he added.

Meanwhile, Ebdane led the oath-taking of newly designated and appointed Local Council Scout Commissioners, Regional Commissioners, at Regional Deputy Commissioners at the said event.

"Nawa’y maging simbolo ito ng inyong matatag na pangako na tapat at buong pusong gagampanan ang mga tungkulin at responsibilidad alinsunod sa mga prinsipyo, adhikain, at patakaran ng Boy Scouts of the Philippines, at magsilbing inspirasyon sa patuloy na paghubog sa ating mga kabataang Scout bilang mga lider na may disiplina, integridad, kakayahan, at malasakit sa kapwa at bayan," he furthered.