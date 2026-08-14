Pamonag said lasting peace should not simply mean the absence of armed encounters but should be measured by improvements in the daily lives of Filipinos, including children attending school without fear, families earning livelihoods in peace and remote communities gaining access to government services.

“The finish line is within our sight, but the final steps require our highest level of passion, integrity, and hard work,” Pamonag said. “We must remain proactive and agile in serving the people, so that no Filipino child will ever again grow up in the shadow of armed conflict.”

He said true peace would be achieved when children in far-flung mountain communities have the same access to education, infrastructure and livelihood opportunities as those in urban areas.

Pamonag anchored his roadmap on three pillars: unity, peace and development.

Among his priorities are strengthening the whole-of-nation approach through closer coordination between national agencies and local government units, breaking down institutional silos, sustaining government presence in historically isolated or vulnerable areas and securing long-term development in communities previously affected by conflict.

He said roads, schools, health services and economic opportunities must become permanent features of cleared communities to prevent a resurgence of violence.

“Magkaisa po tayo. Let us transform former conflict zones into vibrant centers of opportunity and hope. Let us walk this path together,” Pamonag said.

Pamonag also paid tribute to his predecessor, Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., crediting him with helping weaken the armed insurgency, empowering local chief executives and steering the campaign toward good governance.

“Usec. Torres, maraming salamat sa iyong tapat na paglilingkod sa bayan. You have left behind a solid foundation upon which we will continue to build,” he said.

As the insurgency continues to weaken, Pamonag urged the NTF-ELCAC Secretariat, regional task forces and partner agencies to approach what he described as the final stretch of the campaign with greater professionalism and integrity.

National Security Adviser and NTF-ELCAC Vice Chairperson Secretary Eduardo Oban Jr., who presided over the turnover ceremony, backed Pamonag's direction and urged the task force to institutionalize successful peace interventions within the regular machinery of government.

Oban also credited Torres with helping shift the government's approach from a predominantly security-centered response toward one in which development serves as a key driver of lasting peace.