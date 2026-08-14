Three other crew members from the M/V Marathi arrived aboard Emirates flight EK334 at the same terminal.

The 25 seafarers were repatriated after their vessels were affected by a drone attack while in Russian waters. No injuries were reported among the Filipino crew members.

Upon their arrival, OWWA, in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and their licensed manning agencies, assisted the seafarers and facilitated their return to their families.

Meanwhile, 22 distressed OFWs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, returned aboard Cebu Pacific flight 5J741 at NAIA Terminal 3.

OWWA personnel welcomed the workers and provided them with assistance upon arrival.

The agency said it is coordinating with the DMW and other concerned agencies to ensure the returning OFWs continue to receive appropriate assistance and welfare services.