Andres said they are respectfully asking the CA to judicially recognize Momay as the massacre's 58th victim.

Castillo has sought recognition for her father as a victim of the massacre for more than 16 years.

She said the court has yet to recognize her father's case, prompting her to renew her appeal.

Momay was 61 when he disappeared. Castillo was 39 at the time.

Castillo recalled being close to her father, who frequently visited her home and had grown even closer to his grandchildren.

In her manifestation, Castillo expressed her continuing hope for justice for all victims of the massacre.

She said people often remember the number 58, but behind every number was a person who laughed, worked, loved their family and had hopes for the future.

They were mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, journalists, lawyers and ordinary people who simply deserved to come home, she said.

Castillo said that as the years pass, it becomes easier for the world to move on, but the families left behind continue to carry the loss while hoping their loved ones will never be forgotten.

“Justice is also about remembering. It is about refusing to let history fade into silence. It is about ensuring that future generations know what happened and why it should never happen again,” Castillo said.

She said her father and the other media workers who joined the convoy did not expect to be attacked because they believed their status as members of the press would protect them.

The 23 November 2009 Maguindanao massacre left 57 people confirmed dead, including 32 media workers, after gunmen attacked a convoy traveling to file a certificate of candidacy.

It became the deadliest single attack on journalists in history.

Momay was among those who joined the convoy, but his remains were never recovered.