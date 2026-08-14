Nine crew members of a tugboat that ran aground in the coastal waters of Barangay Bangan in Botolan, Zambales, were rescued on Friday, 14 August.
According to the Botolan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the nine crew members of tugboat SL Suai 1 were rescued by the Botolan Response Team, led by MDRRMO head Andy Divino, along with personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen from Barangay Bangan.
Initial investigation showed that the tugboat developed a hole, prompting its crew to intentionally run the vessel aground.
All nine crew members were reported to be in good condition following the rescue.
Authorities advised residents, particularly those in coastal communities, to avoid water activities despite the absence of a gale warning in the area.