Nine crew members of a tugboat that ran aground in the coastal waters of Barangay Bangan in Botolan, Zambales, were rescued on Friday, 14 August.

According to the Botolan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the nine crew members of tugboat SL Suai 1 were rescued by the Botolan Response Team, led by MDRRMO head Andy Divino, along with personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen from Barangay Bangan.