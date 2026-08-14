The state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is ramping up its deposit generation campaign to expand its funding base and support its lending activities, a top official said.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said the bank has launched its “Save 2 Win” promotion to attract fresh deposits from individual and institutional depositors and strengthen its capacity to finance high-impact development projects.

“We believe every deposit entrusted to DBP will help strengthen its capacity to finance transformative projects that will support economic growth, create jobs, and improve the lives of communities across the country,” de Jesus said.