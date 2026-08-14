The state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is ramping up its deposit generation campaign to expand its funding base and support its lending activities, a top official said.
DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said the bank has launched its “Save 2 Win” promotion to attract fresh deposits from individual and institutional depositors and strengthen its capacity to finance high-impact development projects.
“We believe every deposit entrusted to DBP will help strengthen its capacity to finance transformative projects that will support economic growth, create jobs, and improve the lives of communities across the country,” de Jesus said.
DBP, the country’s 10th-largest bank, had total assets of P1.036 trillion and provides credit support to four priority sectors: infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.
De Jesus said the campaign is expected to further widen DBP’s deposit base, which grew 15.51% to P413.41 billion in the second quarter from P357.91 billion a year earlier.
Under the “Save 2 Win” promotion, winning individual depositors can receive cash prizes of up to P250,000, while institutional depositors can win gift certificates. The campaign also seeks to promote financial inclusion among underbanked and unbanked Filipinos, the bank said.
“We hope to inspire more Filipinos to save not only for achieving their personal financial goals but also for contributing to nation-building and achieving sustainable progress,” de Jesus said.
The promotion is open to eligible depositors at all DBP branches nationwide and will run until 31 December 2026.