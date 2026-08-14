Ayala Land Inc. emerged as the top-performing organization at the 5th HR Excellence Awards Philippines, taking home nine awards, including six Golds, from 64 participating organizations.
The property developer received the highest award tally at the ceremony held on 6 August at the Grand Hyatt Manila, with two Silver and one Bronze award completing its haul.
The annual awards, organized by Human Resources Online, recognize organizations for excellence in people practices, innovation and business impact. Winners are selected by an independent panel of senior human resources and business leaders across various categories.
Ayala Land was recognized for its human resources initiatives spanning talent management, learning and development, performance management, talent mobility, corporate social responsibility and other areas.
Its six Gold awards were for Best HR Team, Excellence in Performance Management Evolution, Excellence in Learning and Development, Excellence in In-House Talent Pipeline Strategy, Excellence in Agile Talent Mobility, and Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.
The company also received Silver awards for Excellence in Total Rewards Strategy and Excellence in Corporate Wellness, as well as a Bronze award for Excellence in Digital Transformation.
“We're honored by this recognition because it reflects what matters most to us: creating a workplace where people can thrive, grow, and do meaningful work together,” Ayala Land Chief Human Resources Officer Isa Sagun said.
“This recognition belongs to every ALIzen,” Sagun added.
Ayala Land said the recognition reflects its continued investment in its workforce and efforts to foster a culture that empowers employees to help create sustainable communities and contribute to a better Philippines.