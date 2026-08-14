Ayala Land Inc. emerged as the top-performing organization at the 5th HR Excellence Awards Philippines, taking home nine awards, including six Golds, from 64 participating organizations.

The property developer received the highest award tally at the ceremony held on 6 August at the Grand Hyatt Manila, with two Silver and one Bronze award completing its haul.

The annual awards, organized by Human Resources Online, recognize organizations for excellence in people practices, innovation and business impact. Winners are selected by an independent panel of senior human resources and business leaders across various categories.