The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), the Department of Health (DOH) and development partners have outlined a 16-month reform plan aimed at improving access, equity and efficiency in universal health care (UHC) delivery.

The plan was presented during the 2026 PhilHealth Partners’ Forum held at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters on 13 August, bringing together more than 100 representatives from development and financial institutions, academe, foundations, civil society organizations, government oversight agencies and other stakeholders.

The forum, co-sponsored by the ADB through its Build Universal Health Coverage (BUHC) Project, sought to align partner resources and technical expertise with the health sector’s Shared Agenda and PhilHealth’s multi-year Technical Assistance Agenda.