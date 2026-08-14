The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) hosted the country’s inaugural Committee on Decorum and Investigation (CODI) Summit on 13 August at the SMX Convention Center Aura.

Held under the theme “Tindig babayan, Pangaabuso’y Wakasan,” the summit highlighted the importance of strengthening mechanisms against harassment in public and private workplaces. The event brought together representatives and speakers from various sectors.

Advancing workplace protections

The summit was held ahead of Aug. 14, the anniversary of Republic Act No. 9710, or the Magna Carta of Women. Signed into law in 2009 by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the law seeks to protect women’s human rights, eliminate discrimination and promote substantive equality.

In her opening remarks, PCW Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla discussed historical prejudices against women dating back to the Spanish colonial period.

During a subsequent press conference, Valdeavilla said obtaining accurate data on sexual harassment remains a priority for the commission.

“Bagama't wala kaming official statistics, alam po naming may nangyayaring bastusan,” she said.

Valdeavilla said sexual harassment remains a persistent problem and among the most common complaints received in offices.

“[The] government is supposed to take care of the people, the rights of the people, especially women,” the chairperson claimed.

She added that the volume of complaints suggests that some offenders remain within institutions.

Expanding inter-agency collaboration

Atty. Ma. Sophia Isabella De Castro, deputy director for management services and chief Gender and Development (GAD) specialist, said the summit aims to strengthen discussions on CODI mechanisms.

“For PCW, ‘yung conversations po natin today will not end with the CODI Summit,” she said.

De Castro said insights from the summit will support further policy work in coordination with the Civil Service Commission, Department of Labor and Employment and Commission on Human Rights.