The DA said Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries confirmed that the outbreak had been resolved, with no new cases reported. The World Organisation for Animal Health also recognizes Japan as free from avian influenza.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the decision was based on the latest disease-risk assessment.

“We will never compromise the health of our poultry industry, but we also recognize the importance of keeping reliable supply channels open when science tells us the risk has been effectively eliminated,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Lifting the ban supports food security by ensuring access to quality breeding materials, strengthens the competitiveness of our poultry sector, and demonstrates that sound animal health measures can protect both public health and agricultural production,” he added.

The reopening could help local producers secure high-quality breeding materials and improve flock genetics, while potentially easing supply constraints.

The DA said biosecurity measures, including veterinary inspection, quarantine and import requirements, will remain mandatory.

Department Circular No. 40 will take effect 15 days after publication on the DA website and completion of its filing with the Office of the National Administrative Register.