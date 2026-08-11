For XLOV, the transition also comes with a new agency identity. StrangeLab said the name was developed in consultation with the group and reflects its goal of putting the artists’ individuality and creative direction at the center of its work.

The label said it plans to handle various aspects of XLOV and LU’s careers, from music production and planning to content and other activities. It also intends to explore projects that bring together RBW’s intellectual properties and technology.

For fans of XLOV, known as EVOL, the agency emphasized that the group’s music, content, and international activities will remain a priority as it begins operating under StrangeLab.

Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL is set to experience a management transition of its own as the group moves from WM Entertainment to DSP Media.

The shift comes as the girl group works toward a long-awaited full-group return. OH MY GIRL previously announced plans for a six-member comeback, but WM Entertainment later confirmed that the original schedule had been pushed back.

With the latest restructuring, fans will now be watching closely for further updates on the group’s comeback plans and what the move to DSP Media could mean for its next chapter.

For both acts, the changes mark a notable moment in their careers—not necessarily a change in identity, but a new management setup as RBW reorganizes its wider entertainment operations.