XLOV drops bold comeback track ‘SERVE’ with Han So-hee cameo

The music video also features Han So-hee, who collaborated with the group for the release.

According to XLOV leader Wumuti, the actress personally expressed interest in joining the project.

“I had gone there thinking I would ask her to appear in the music video, but Han So-hee said first, ‘Call me if you need someone,’” Wumuti shared during a showcase at the GB Gavin Art Hall in Gangnam, Seoul.

“She also said that just stepping into XLOV’s world for a moment and coming back out would be very inspiring, so we ended up working together this time,” he added.

Built around a groovy bass line and layered production, “SERVE” showcases the group’s evolving sound and visual identity.

Within minutes of the release, fans known as “EVOLs” flooded social media and YouTube comments with praise for the comeback.

“XLOV is flipping the tables, cause K-pop wasn’t ready for this comeback. THE SONG?? THE VISUALS??? THE CHOREO???? LITERALLY ATE,” one fan wrote online.