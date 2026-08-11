Based on a popular web novel, “Iseop’s Romance” centers on Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir who appears to have everything figured out—except matters of the heart.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Kang Min Gyeong, a highly capable employee regarded as the “secret weapon” of TK Group.

Choi Yoon Ji will portray Min Gyeong, a seemingly flawless professional whose competence has earned her a reputation within the company. Lee Jong Suk, meanwhile, will take on the role of Tae I Seop.

The drama is also part of a larger interconnected story universe. “Iseop’s Romance” is being developed alongside “A Casual Lie,” another upcoming adaptation of a web novel by writer Kim Eon Hee.

While the two dramas will feature different main characters and separate storylines, they will be linked through TK Group. The connection also extends to the male leads, as Tae I Seop and “A Casual Lie” character Tae Jun Seop, played by Lee Jun Hyuk, are cousins.

Production for “Iseop’s Romance” is scheduled to begin later this year, with the drama expected to premiere in 2027.