The Department of Education (DepEd) has clarified that a 2023 report about plans to merge Araling Panlipunan and MAPEH into a new learning area does not reflect the curriculum currently being implemented in public schools.
The clarification came after an April 2023 PTV News report resurfaced online, reviving discussions about a proposed subject called “SiKaP,” or Sibika, Sining at Kultura, Kasaysayan, at Kagalingang Pangkatawan.
“Makabansa is NOT a combination or merger of Araling Panlipunan and MAPEH,” DepEd said in a statement posted Saturday.
Under the revised K to 10 curriculum, Makabansa is a distinct learning area for Key Stage 1, covering Grades 1 to 3. It is not a merger of Araling Panlipunan and MAPEH, the department said.
Instead, Makabansa uses a holistic, transdisciplinary approach to develop pupils’ self-awareness, cultural appreciation and civic understanding.
Beginning in Grade 4, Araling Panlipunan and MAPEH — Music and Arts, Physical Education and Health — remain separate learning areas, DepEd said.
The MATATAG Curriculum was launched in 2023 and began phased implementation in school year 2024-2025.
DepEd urged the public to check the context and publication dates of content circulating online and verify information before sharing it.