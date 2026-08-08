The Department of Education (DepEd) has clarified that a 2023 report about plans to merge Araling Panlipunan and MAPEH into a new learning area does not reflect the curriculum currently being implemented in public schools.

The clarification came after an April 2023 PTV News report resurfaced online, reviving discussions about a proposed subject called “SiKaP,” or Sibika, Sining at Kultura, Kasaysayan, at Kagalingang Pangkatawan.

“Makabansa is NOT a combination or merger of Araling Panlipunan and MAPEH,” DepEd said in a statement posted Saturday.