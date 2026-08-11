With just five months remaining in his mandatory military service, actor Cha Eun Woo is reportedly considering a new drama as his first acting project after his discharge.
According to Korean new outlet Soompi, on August 11 Cha Eun Woo has chosen Seorabeol Knife (working title) as his potential comeback project following his military service.
His agency, Fantagio, however, clarified that the actor has only been offered a role and has yet to make a final decision.
“Cha Eun Woo has received an offer to appear in the drama ‘Seorabeol Knife’ and is currently reviewing it,” the agency said.
Seorabeol Knife is described as a romance drama centered on cooking. The series will be helmed by director Jang Tae Yoo, whose previous work includes the hit period drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The series reportedly reached a peak nationwide viewership rating of 17.1 percent.
Cha Eun Woo began his mandatory military service in July 2025 and is currently serving as a member of the military band.
If confirmed, Seorabeol Knife would mark his return to the small screen following his military discharge.