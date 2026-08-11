A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly selling suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Candon City, Ilocos Sur, on 9 August.
The Candon City Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 1, conducted the operation based on intelligence gathered against the suspect.
Police seized a sachet containing approximately 0.14 grams of suspected shabu valued at P952.
Authorities also recovered the P500 bill used as buy-bust money, a cellular phone, cash, a motorcycle and other personal items.
The seized evidence was inventoried and marked at the scene in the presence of required witnesses, police said.
The suspect was taken into police custody for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.