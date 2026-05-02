Team Heart shows big fighting heart

From there, Team Heart carried that energy into the fourth frame, racing to an early lead and never letting up to finally close out the match and secure the P100,000 top prize in a fitting finish to the showcase.

“We’re happy to be given the opportunity to interact with fans. We’re glad to see them enjoying and having fun,” Belen, the star spilker of Capital1, said.

A blistering 11-1 start in the fourth set set the tone for Team Heart, which had just edged the third frame. They maintained full control from there, reaching match point at 24-17 before sealing the win.

Adding to the All-Star atmosphere, the match featured several lighthearted twists, including a coach and a line judge taking service attempts, players rotating into line judging duties, and liberos testing their luck in attacking plays, embracing the event’s festive spirit.

On the final play, court assistant Jhyson Manzano — brought in by Alyssa Valdez — finished the match with a cross-court hit off a set from Jia De Guzman, with the ball deflecting off Kath Arado to cap the entertaining showcase.

Team Hustle settled for the runner-up finish and the P50,000 consolation prize.