Delivery helper nabbed in school theft

The incident was reported to authorities later that evening, prompting police to track down the suspect. At around 7:30 p.m., officers proceeded to the suspect’s residence, where he was invited for questioning. Police said the suspect admitted to taking the cellphone but could not recall where he had placed it.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and informed of his constitutional rights in a language he understood, in the presence of barangay officials. He was later brought to the Ilocos Sur Medical Center for medical examination.

As of this writing, the stolen cellphone has not yet been recovered. Authorities said the case remains under investigation, with a progress report expected to follow.

Ilocos Sur Provincial Director Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion assured the public that intensified security measures are in place, especially as Candon City hosts the Regional Athletic Association meet. “We are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of everyone, particularly with the influx of delegates and visitors for the R1AA. Incidents like this are being addressed promptly to maintain peace and order,” Asuncion said.