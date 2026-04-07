Delivery helper nabbed in school theft

Authorities arrested a 49-year-old delivery helper accused of stealing a mobile phone from a minor inside a classroom at Darapidap Elementary School in Barangay Darapidap, Candon City, Ilocos Sur.
In a report from the Candon City Police Station, the incident was discovered after the victim’s father, a 40-year-old teacher from San Fernando City, reviewed CCTV footage of the school. The footage showed the suspect, identified as Ulysses Benitez Lucena of Barangay Ili Sur, San Juan, La Union, entering the classroom at around 11:30 a.m. after delivering assorted packs of juice and bottled water with a driver.
While the driver reportedly stepped outside after unloading, the suspect remained inside, looked around, and allegedly took a cellphone valued at P18,000 that was placed on top of a table. He then exited the classroom and left the area.
The incident was reported to authorities later that evening, prompting police to track down the suspect. At around 7:30 p.m., officers proceeded to the suspect’s residence, where he was invited for questioning. Police said the suspect admitted to taking the cellphone but could not recall where he had placed it.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and informed of his constitutional rights in a language he understood, in the presence of barangay officials. He was later brought to the Ilocos Sur Medical Center for medical examination.
As of this writing, the stolen cellphone has not yet been recovered. Authorities said the case remains under investigation, with a progress report expected to follow.
Ilocos Sur Provincial Director Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion assured the public that intensified security measures are in place, especially as Candon City hosts the Regional Athletic Association meet. “We are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of everyone, particularly with the influx of delegates and visitors for the R1AA. Incidents like this are being addressed promptly to maintain peace and order,” Asuncion said.