PSC pinning hopes on Phl volleybelles

“Let me give a message, my very personal and really heartfelt message to the national team, through the PNVF (Philippine National Volleyball Federation),” Gregorio said. “Please perform very well.”

“Please perform with all your heart, because this is not just a commercial tournament. This is the national team of the Philippines,” said Gregorio, referring to the national sports association which is responsible for the national team program.

“If you want to get the support of the Philippines Sports Commission, if you want to get more support from PSC, please prove to us that you have that big heart to compete against the best in the world,” Gregorio said.