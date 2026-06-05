Alas Women battle Uzbeks

“As a developing city, we have prepared the very best that we can offer,” said Candon City Mayor Eric Singson during the welcome dinner for all delegates at the Hotel Van Gogh on Thursday.

“While events of this magnitude are often hosted by major metropolitan centers and capital cities, we embraced this challenge with enthusiasm, determination and a commitment to excellence.”

“Our hope is that this edition of the AVC Women’s Cup will not only be remembered as a successful tournament, but also as an experience that leaves a special place in your hearts, reflecting the warmth, hospitality, and genuine affection for which our City of Love and Care is known,” he added.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), meanwhile, tasked the AVC to guarantee the successful staging of the competition by monitoring the Local Organizing Committee led by Singson and the city of Candon after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) was suspended last Friday.

“In view of the upcoming 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup in Candon City, Philippines (AVC Cup), the Ad Hoc Committee is taking immediate steps to ensure that there are no operational or organizational gaps arising from the PNVF’s suspension and that the event proceeds smoothly for all participating teams, athletes, officials, organisers, and stakeholders,” said Hila Asanuma, the FIVB-appointed ad hoc committee head, said.

“The committee’s immediate priorities include supporting the participation of Philippine national teams in upcoming international competitions and ensuring the successful delivery of scheduled international events,” Asanuma added.

Alyssa Valdez, 32, and Jovelyn Gonzaga, 34, are expected to carry the leadership mantle as the Alas Pilipinas Women take on the Uzbeks in Saturday’s 3 p.m. match.

Vietnam and Lebanon open hostilities at 9 a.m., followed by Kazakhstan against Hong Kong at 12 noon, Iran against Indonesia at 6 p.m. and South Korea against Kyrgyzstan in the night cap at 9 p.m.