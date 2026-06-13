Candon chief savors successful AVC hosting

“It’s a long process. The journey is long and a challenging one,” Singson said ahead of the medal matches on Sunday at the Candon City Arena.

Singson noted that completion of the airport will significantly improve accessibility and boost Candon City’s appeal as a national and international sports venue.

“I hope we were able to do what we had to do as hosts,” Singson said. “It’s a big challenge. We just do our part in developing sports in Candon and provide the necessary infrastructure.”

“We’re working to complete our airport, para magkaroon pa tayo ng mas marami, even bigger events,” he added.

For the AVC Women’s Cup, the bustling resort city put up more hotel rooms and enhanced the 8,000-seat Candon City Arena to support teams and tournament operations.