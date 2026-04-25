Schnake, Malabunga, Marasigan join All-Stars

The 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase has undergone lineup changes ahead of its staging on 1 May at the Candon City Arena.

Criss Cross’ Kim Malabunga and Ysay Marasigan, along with AEP-Cabstars’ Jared Schnake, have been officially named replacements after late adjustments to the original lineups for the event, which brings together the Spikers’ Turf’s top stars.