Schnake, Malabunga, Marasigan join All-Stars

The 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase has undergone lineup changes ahead of its staging on 1 May at the Candon City Arena.
Criss Cross’ Kim Malabunga and Ysay Marasigan, along with AEP-Cabstars’ Jared Schnake, have been officially named replacements after late adjustments to the original lineups for the event, which brings together the Spikers’ Turf’s top stars.
Kim Malabunga takes over the spot of Savouge’s JP Bugaoan in Team Power, while Ysay Marasigan steps in for Alpha Insurance’s Edward Camposano.
On the other hand, Jared Schnake replaces Savouge’s Sherwin Caritativo.
Bugaoan, Camposano and Caritativo withdrew due to personal reasons, which the league understood.
Team Power remains stacked with a deep rotation even after the adjustments.
Criss Cross standouts like Jude Garcia, Adrian Villados, Noel Kampton, Lloyd Josafat and Menard Guerrero headline the starting group, complemented by Savouge’s Louie Ramirez.
They will be guided by Savouge head coach Sydney Calderon.
The bench includes AEP-Cabstars’ EJ Casaña and Vince Lorenzo, alongside Alpha Insurance’s Billie Anima and JM Ronquillo, plus Criss Cross’ Jaron Requinton and VNS Always Bright Laticrete’s Jayvee Sumagaysay.
On the opposite side, Team Passion will lean on a different blend of talent, with Criss Cross’ Nico Almendras, John Philip Pepito and Gian Glorioso joining forces with AEP-Cabstars’ Mfena Gwaza and Jay Rack de la Noche and Alpha Insurance’s Cian Silang.
The squad will be under the guidance of coach Tai Bundit.