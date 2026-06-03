Candon steps up for Women’s Cup

Having proven its capability with the hosting of the Men’s Southeast Asian V.League last year and staging domestic professional competitions, the City of Candon, behind Mayor Eric Singson continues to raise the standards in sports hosting.

Singson called it a “milestone event” for the city and vowed to continue to work with Philippine Sports Commission (PCS) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio to help elevate sports and boost sports tourism.

“We are grateful to the PSC and the AVC for giving Candon City the opportunity to host an event of this scale,” Singson said. “Beyond the competition, we want to showcase our city’s readiness and, more importantly, the hospitality of our people.”

Buoyed by the experience from the five-nation Men’s Sea V.League, Candon City has enhanced the 8,000-seat Candon City Arena to support teams and tournament operations, while also installing a strength and conditioning gym on the third floor.