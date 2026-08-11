Pag-IBIG’s total assets reached P1.32 trillion as of 30 June, up more than 6 percent, or P81.95 billion, from P1.23 trillion at the end of 2025.

Gross income climbed 19 percent to P52.98 billion from P44.39 billion a year earlier, according to Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta.

Investment income, mainly from bonds, preferred shares and time deposits, surged 47 percent to P6.85 billion and accounted for nearly 13 percent of gross income.

Acosta said the stronger earnings benefit members as a substantial portion of Pag-IBIG’s annual net income is returned through dividends credited to their savings.

DHSUD Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon Aliling said the agency’s financial strength would allow it to provide more affordable housing financing under the Expanded 4PH Program while protecting members’ savings.

Pag-IBIG earlier received an unmodified opinion from the Commission on Audit on its 2025 financial statements, marking its 14th consecutive year receiving the highest audit opinion.