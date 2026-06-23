Speed, vision and top-10 dream

Top NBA Draft prospect Kingston Flemings is preparing for the next step in his basketball journey, with projections placing the dynamic point guard among the top 10 selections in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4 former Houston Cougars standout has impressed scouts with his speed, ability to attack the rim and playmaking skills. Flemings said he has spent the pre-draft process training in his hometown of San Antonio while leaning on advice from close friend De’Aaron Fox. “I think it’s just staying consistent,” Flemings said. “Continue to work. People online, they’re going to talk away, but they don’t know what you go through. They don’t know the work that you put in.”