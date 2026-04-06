Rockets spoil Curry return

He connected on 11 of 21 shots from the field, including five of 10 from three-point range.

Trailing by 10 with less than five minutes remaining, the Warriors pulled within one on a Curry three-pointer with 57.8 seconds to play.

Gary Payton II then drove and was awarded a basket on a goaltend by Amen Thompson to put the Warriors ahead 116-115.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun answered with a layup, and when Curry couldn’t get a final three-pointer to drop, the Rockets came away with the win.

“We had the game in control, then they put number 30 in the game,” Rockets star Kevin Durant, who won two titles with the Warriors, said of Curry. “And he got back into it so easily. He makes shots so quick, and he looked incredible after a couple of months off.”

“It was a tough one,” added Durant, who led all scorers with 31 points.

“But it’s late in the season and both teams are looking to get ready for the playoffs. So, it was a good test for us.”

The Rockets had pushed a two-point halftime lead to 15 with five minutes left in the third period when Curry, playing on a minute restriction, spearheaded an 11-0 run that kept the Warriors within striking distance.

The return of Curry, who said he originally expected to miss only about a week with patella-femoral pain syndrome in his right knee, offered the Warriors a glimpse of what they can be as they gird for the play-in tournament.

“You can just feel it,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“We’re back in the mix, we’re back in the fight with Steph.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers got a taste of just how hard it will be for them to maintain their position in the Western Conference with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out for at least the remainder of the regular season.

The Dallas Mavericks, with another sensational performance from rookie Cooper Flagg, beat the Lakers, 134-128, snapping a 14-game home losing streak.

Flagg, coming off a 51-point performance in Friday’s loss to Orlando that made the 19-year-old the first teenager to score 50 in an NBA game, delivered 45 points, eight rebounds and nine assists along with a pair of steals and a block.