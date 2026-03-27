Solid start for Rico Hoey

Waring’s round was highlighted by a risky par-save on the par-5 eighth, where his second shot landed in thick grass near a small creek. Playing aggressively, he blasted the ball to 20 feet from the pin and converted a two-putt par, maintaining his bogey-free streak. “This week, a lot tidier,” Waring said. “I holed over 160 feet of putts today, which gives a massive advantage.”

Woodland’s round also included moments of resilience. After a bogey on the par-3 seventh, he recovered with a long pitch for birdie on the par-5 eighth and a 10-foot birdie putt to close his round at 64, keeping him in striking distance of the lead.

Other early movers included Sam Burns, Michael Brennan, and Tom Hoge at 65, while Marco Penge, who challenged at last week’s Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, joined a large group at 66. Brooks Koepka struggled, carding 75 after triple bogeys on Nos. 7, 9 and 10, including shots into water and bunkers.

With this week serving as the final chance for players to crack the top 50 in the world rankings for a Masters invitation, the stakes are high. Pierceson Coody, currently No. 51, opened with 70 and will need a strong Friday to remain in contention. For Waring, a victory would not only secure his first PGA TOUR title since returning from injury but also grant him a coveted Masters berth. “All the work has been about getting myself back to this place,” Waring said. “Hopefully, I can build on this today and see how the week goes.”