Durant moves past Jordan on all-time scoring list; Rockets escape Heat

Kevin Durant surpassed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list Sunday night, and Amen Thompson finished off the Miami Heat with a game-winning buzzer-beater as the Houston Rockets defeated Miami, 123–122.
Durant, who finished with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including five three-pointers, moved past Jordan's career total of 32,292 points with a three-pointer in the third quarter. The milestone drew a standing ovation from the Toyota Center crowd.
"Means a lot. I'm just grateful to do it here," Durant said after the game. "What a journey it has been. I look forward to keeping it going."
It is the latest in a series of historic milestones for Durant this season. He previously passed Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (31,560). He now sits fifth on the all-time list, trailing only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), and LeBron James (43,229).
The milestone was nearly overshadowed by the final seconds. With the Rockets trailing by one and the clock expiring, Thompson caught the ball at the rim and converted to seal the victory. Thompson finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Bam Adebayo led Miami with 32 points and 21 rebounds in a losing effort. The Heat fall to 123–122 in a game they led for much of the fourth quarter.