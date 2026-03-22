Durant moves past Jordan on all-time scoring list; Rockets escape Heat

Kevin Durant surpassed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list Sunday night, and Amen Thompson finished off the Miami Heat with a game-winning buzzer-beater as the Houston Rockets defeated Miami, 123–122.

Durant, who finished with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including five three-pointers, moved past Jordan's career total of 32,292 points with a three-pointer in the third quarter. The milestone drew a standing ovation from the Toyota Center crowd.