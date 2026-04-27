Rockets rip Lakers,stay alive; Spurs win

The Spurs and the Boston Celtics took commanding 3-1 leads in their series, San Antonio rallying from 19 points down to beat the Trail Blazers, 114-93, in Portland and Boston thrashing the 76ers, 128-96, in Philadelphia.

In Toronto, the Raptors edged the Cleveland Cavaliers, 93-89, to level their series at two games apiece.

Denied a sweep in Houston, the Lakers can still finish off the Rockets when they host game five on Wednesday.

The Rockets, still without star Kevin Durant, harried the Lakers into 24 turnovers yielding 30 Houston points.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made just two of nine attempts from the floor on the way to 10 points. He handed out nine assists but made eight turnovers.

With Los Angeles still missing their top scorers in injured Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, center Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 19 points and 10 rebounds.