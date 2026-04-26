‘Notorious’ drug suspect nabbed, shabu seized

BAGUIO CITY — A known drug personality was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Alfonso Tabora here, authorities said.

On 25 April, operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera Baguio-Benguet Provincial Office and local police served the warrant at the suspect’s residence. The suspect, a 48-year-old unemployed resident of the barangay, was previously arrested for drug-related offenses in August 2021.

Seized from him were eight plastic sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing about 14 grams and valued at P95,200, along with various drug paraphernalia.

He now faces charges for violating Sections 11 and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA regional director Martin R. Francia said the operation is part of efforts to monitor 54 drug-cleared barangays in Baguio City where illegal activities persist. He urged community members to report information that could aid future operations.

The buy-bust was carried out by PDEA Cordillera’s Baguio-Benguet and Abra Provincial Offices, the Regional Special Enforcement Team Alpha, and local police units.